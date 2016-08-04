BRIEF-Northern blizzard says recieved interest from third party for business combination
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
* Chevron to sell assets in Asia worth up to $5 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Chevron is looking to sell is its stake in offshore oil field production venture with China'S Cnooc which could fetch as much as $1 billion - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2aVjchK Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
OSLO, Jan 31 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping more than a fifth off its market value.