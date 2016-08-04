Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 U.S. Justice Department
* Completes review of ascap and bmi consent decrees, proposing no modifications at this time
* Concludes investigation of proposed modifications to consent decrees of american society of composers, authors and publishers, broadcast music
* Ascap and bmi licenses must continue to allow music users to publicly perform all works held by each organization Source text - bit.ly/2aXBEmo
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)