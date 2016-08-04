Aug 4 Driehaus Capital Management

* Beneficially own 2.4 million shares of Carmike Cinemas, Inc

* Despite its inequity decided to vote a substantial majority of our shares in favor of transaction with AMC

* Driehaus Capital Management says began to establish a position in AMC's shares following July 25 announcement of revised proposal for Carmike

* Driehaus Capital Management says to vote in favor of revised Carmike Cinema offer