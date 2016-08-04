Aug 4 Maglan Capital:
* Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications
CEO and board of directors
* "Urge" Fairpoint board to appoint new member to board to
be selected by Maglan
* Calls on Fairpoint's board to form a committee to review
strategic alternatives
* Fairpoint Communications "prime to be sold"
* Urges Fairpoint's board "should immediately consider a
share repurchase program"
* Says having beneficial ownership of approximately 7.5% of
Fairpoint's outstanding shares of common stock
Source text for Eikon: