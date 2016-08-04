Aug 4 Myriad Group AG :

* Net loss of $12.6 million for first half of 2016 ($4.8 million H1 2015)

* Continues to expect full-year revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015

* In first six months of 2016, Myriad reports revenue of $7.7 million, a decline from $17.6 million for H1 2015