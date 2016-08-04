Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Myriad Group AG :
* Net loss of $12.6 million for first half of 2016 ($4.8 million H1 2015)
* Continues to expect full-year revenue to decline in 2016 versus 2015
* In first six months of 2016, Myriad reports revenue of $7.7 million, a decline from $17.6 million for H1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)