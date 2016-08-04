BRIEF-First Hawaiian prices secondary offering of 25 mln shares
* Announced pricing of secondary offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share
Aug 4 Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd
* Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - Intends to apply to list the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NTB"
* Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd - Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Sandler O'Neill + Partners are among underwriters to IPO Source text: bit.ly/2axp9ex
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share