Aug 4 Shoretel Inc
* Says committee to advise board in evaluating a range of
strategic alternatives
* Says alternatives to be evaluated will include, but not be
limited to a company sale, divestiture or acquisition of assets
* Retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor
and Fenwick & West LLP as its legal counsel to assist in this
review process
* Says with Bowen's appointment, shoretel's board has
increased to nine members, eight of whom are independent
* Says strategic advisory committee formed to review
strategic alternatives
* Marjorie Bowen has been appointed to board of directors
and will serve as a member of previously formed strategic
advisory committee
