UPDATE 2-Roche 2017 profit growth won't outstrip sales, commits to diabetes
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Adds comment from CEO)
Aug 4 U.S. FDA :
* U.S. Marshals Service seized more than 100 cases of products labeled as containing kratom
* Seized products are marketed under the brand name Kratom Therapy, and are worth approximately $150,000 Source text - (bit.ly/2aH7Rx4)
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump (Adds comment from CEO)
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).