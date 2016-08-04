HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget for recovery after cash crunch

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India is a "bright spot" in the world economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget on Wednesday, adding that the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017/18 fiscal year that begins on April 1. FISCAL DEFICIT * The 2017/18 budget seeks to pursue prudent fiscal management to preserve financial stability GROWTH *