UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 1
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 4 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $ 0.2
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly same property occupancy increased 1.6 percentage points to 93.4 pct
* Qtrly total AFFO per unit $ 0.21
* Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income ("NOI") up $4.2 million or 8.4 pct versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Statement from Univision Communications Inc. Regarding Charter Communications, Inc.
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors