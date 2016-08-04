Aug 4 Wayfair Inc
* On july 31, 2016, co, through wholly-owned subsidiary,
wayfair llc, renewed its credit agreement with bank of america,
n.a.
* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co with $20 million
revolving line of credit to support direct borrowings, letters
of credit - sec filing
* Credit agreement is renewable on an annual basis and, if
not renewed, will expire on july 31, 2017
* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co for a maximum
aggregate commitment of $65.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: