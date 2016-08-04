Japan's Aso, Abe reject currency restrictions on trade pacts
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that Japan does not intend to include restrictions on currencies in future trade negotiations.
Aug 4 Pimco Canada
* Effective Sept 1, 2016, will reduce management fees by up to 20 basis points on pimco canadian short term bond fund, pimco canadian total return bond fund
* Pimco Canada Corp. Reduces management fees and changes distribution policy Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that Japan does not intend to include restrictions on currencies in future trade negotiations.
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India will ramp up spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget on Wednesday, adding the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Addressing parliament, Jaitley called his fourth budget one for the poor. Yet, while vowing prudent fiscal management, he also raised his 2017/18 federal deficit target to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to cov
DUBAI, Feb 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it had become the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to introduce real time, cross-border payments on blockchain, becoming the latest lender to experiment with the technology.