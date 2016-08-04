Aug 4 Dollar Tree Inc
* Shared back-office functions created to leverage costs
across both banners
* "plan to keep our customer-facing organizations separate
and focused on individual banners"
* Dollar tree announces corporate restructuring related to
merger integration
* Company will eliminate 370 positions, including 100 vacant
positions, at its family dollar store support center in
Matthews, NC
* Company expects to incur pre-tax expense of approximately
$6 million during fiscal 2016 related to restructuring
* Says expects to incur pre-tax expense of approximately $6
million during fiscal 2016
* Store operations and merchandising functions will remain
largely unchanged
* Believes it is well positioned to achieve $300 million in
combined run rate annual synergies by end of 3rd year following
July 2015 acquisition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: