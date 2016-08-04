Aug 4 Iamgold Corp
* Fatality resulting from bus accident in Burkina Faso
* Says in addition to fatality, seven injured IAMGOLD
employees were taken to Ouagadougou for medical treatment
* Two employees have been released, and other five remain in
stable condition in hospital
