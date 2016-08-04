BRIEF-Northern blizzard says recieved interest from third party for business combination
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
Aug 4 Rmp Energy Inc
* Rmp energy provides a bank facility and operations update and announces a strategic review
* Says its two-bank syndicate group has completed its borrowing base re-determination review of rmp's revolving bank credit facility
* Borrowing base re-determined with total conforming commitment amount of $120 million with a scheduled step-down to $100 million at oct 31, 2016
* Engaged financial advisors to assist company to evaluate, develop and recommend one or more strategic initiatives necessary
* Says updated net asset value is estimated at approximately $2.70 per share, as at june 30, 2016
* Fiscal 2016 production is projected to average about 8,500 boe/d which is about 7% lower than previously-guided fiscal 2016 production
* Expects to fund 2016 planned capital expenditures with march 2016 equity financing and forecasted funds from operations
* Company re-affirms its fiscal 2016 capital expenditures budget of approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
OSLO, Jan 31 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping more than a fifth off its market value.