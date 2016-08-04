Aug 4 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Kirkland Lake Gold reports strong earnings for the second
quarter of 2016 and free cash flow generation of $31.9 million
* Qtrly gold production 68,338 ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY gold production of 270,000 ounces- 290,000 ounces
* Company remains on track to meet its production guidance
of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces for 2016
* All-In sustaining costs per ounce of gold US$990 in Q2/16
* Sees 2016 all-in sustaining costs US$1,000 - $1,050 /oz
sold
* Qtrly revenue $118.1 million versus $61.7 million
