BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 5 Fagron Nv :
* H1 REBITDA amounted to 45.6 million euros ($50.77 million)
* At quarter end net financial debt decreased to 301.0 million euros after both tranches of capital increase
* H1 net sales Reuters Poll estimates 213 million euros; Reuters Poll estimates net profit 5.8 million euros
* 2016 outlook: turnover of at least 415 million euros and REBITDA of between 85 million euros and 95 million euros
* Fagron's turnover from continuing operations decreased by 3.1 pct in first half of 2016 to 210.2 million euros
* At constant exchange rates, turnover developed positively on all continents except in United States
* As expected, changed reimbursement system for non-sterile compounding in united states continued to have a negative impact
* H1 net profit from continued operations 16.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: