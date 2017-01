Aug 5 Metsa Board Oyj :

* Jussi Noponen appointed CFO for Metsä Board Corporation

* Noponen has been appointed cfo and member of executive management team corporation effective as of 1 january 2017 at latest

* Markus Holm, Metsä Board's current CFO, will leave company to assume position of CFO and COO of Sanoma Corporation

