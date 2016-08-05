BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 5 Caverion Oyj :
* Caverion delivers a project for Novo Nordisk's new insulin production facility in Hillerød, Denmark
* Facility will produce medicines for treatment of diabetes and obesity
* Project started in June 2016 and ends in February 2017
* Contract has a volume of approximately 5.4 million euros ($6.02 million)
* Builder is Novo Nordisk A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: