Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Swisscom AG
* Says transaction amounts to 80 million euro
* Says swisscom has signed agreements for sale of its stake in metroweb s.p.a.
* Says has signed agreements for sale of its 10.6% stake in metroweb s.p.a. to main shareholder metroweb italia s.p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)