Aug 5 Swisscom AG

* Says transaction amounts to 80 million euro

* Says swisscom has signed agreements for sale of its stake in metroweb s.p.a.

* Says has signed agreements for sale of its 10.6% stake in metroweb s.p.a. to main shareholder metroweb italia s.p.a