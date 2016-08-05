UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Moody's on India :
* Upper house approval of India's GST bill is credit positive
* GST will reduce tax administration costs of the government and corporate sector, will improve compliance and raise tax receipts.
* GST will have a negligible impact on overall inflation, in line with the revenue-neutral objective
* Automotive industry is likely to be a chief beneficiary of the new regime
* GST will have a positive impact on growth and tax revenues over the medium term, supporting the sovereign's credit profile
* GST' implications over the short term will be limited, given that effective implementation will take some time
* Over time, believe the impact of the GST will be positive for most corporate sectors across the value chain in India Source text : bit.ly/2aMvkhQ
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources