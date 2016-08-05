BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Aug 5 Coltene Holding AG :
* H1 sales of 75.6 million Swiss francs ($77.67 million) (2015 H1: 73.3 million francs); net profit 7.2 million francs (2015 H1: 3.8 million francs; +90.6 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)