HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 9:39 PM EST/0239 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
Aug 5 Matador Private Equity AG :
* Participates in two other private equity funds
* Expects in the coming years dividends and yields of >12 pct per annum on invested capital from both investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Singapore's total bank lending in December rose 1.1 percent from November, on the back of a rise in loans to the building and construction sector, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.