Aug 5 Warehouses De Pauw CVA :

* Adds Luxembourg to its property portfolio as new core market

* This transaction will take place through acquisition of 55 pct of shares in joint venture S.O.L.E.I.L. SA

* Also acquiring an option on a concession plot in immediate vicinity of Cargo airport of Luxembourg

* Closing of transaction is expected at early 2017

* Investment budget (based on 100 pct of investment) amounts to around 22 million euros ($24.50 million)