BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583
Aug 5 Medigene AG
* H1 total revenue increased by 62 pct to 5.470 million euros (6M 2015: 3.372 million euros)
* H1 cash and cash equivalents and time deposits increased by 4 pct to 48.672 million euros (12/31/2015: 46.759 million euros)
* Confirms its financial guidance for fiscal year 2016
* H1 research and development expenses increased by 23 pct to 5.079 million euros (6M 2015: 4.117 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA loss reduced by 6 pct to 4.011 million euros (6M 2015: 4.251 million euros)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents