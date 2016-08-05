Aug 5 Medigene AG

* H1 total revenue increased by 62 pct to 5.470 million euros (6M 2015: 3.372 million euros)

* H1 cash and cash equivalents and time deposits increased by 4 pct to 48.672 million euros (12/31/2015: 46.759 million euros)

* Confirms its financial guidance for fiscal year 2016

* H1 research and development expenses increased by 23 pct to 5.079 million euros (6M 2015: 4.117 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA loss reduced by 6 pct to 4.011 million euros (6M 2015: 4.251 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)