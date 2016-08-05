BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Baker Hughes Inc
* Announces July 2016 rig counts
* Worldwide rig count for July 2016 was 1,481, up 74 from 1,407 counted in June 2016, and down 686 from 2,167 counted in July 2015.
* International offshore rig count for July 2016 was 226, up 3 from 223 counted in June 2016
* Average U.S. Rig count for July 2016 was 449, up 32 from 417 counted in June 2016
* International rig count for July 2016 was 938, up 11 from 927 counted in June 2016
* Average Canadian rig count for June 2016 was 94, up 31 from 63 counted in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.