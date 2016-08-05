Aug 5 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Qtrly revenue of $93.4 million, up 10%

* Qtrly proportional gwh sold of 1,715 GWH, up 40%

* Cash available for distribution (CAFD) of $35.5 million, up 27% on track to meet full year guidance

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04