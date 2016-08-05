Aug 5 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Signs agreement for deliveries of SAS modules for the MetOp-SG satellite program

* Has entered a subcontract with Clemessy of Switzerland to deliver stand-alone Solar Array Simulator (SAS) units for the MetOp-SG Power SCOE

* Contract follows other system deliveries of Rovsing's Power SCOEs for the MPCV Service Module containing SAS units and a delivery of SAS units for ESA's Solar Orbiter project

