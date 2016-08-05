BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
* Duke Energy invited Brookfield Asset Management, Engie SA to submit binding bids for its Latin American power assets - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Duke Energy also invited China Three Gorges to make offer for its Latin American power assets by end-August - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/2aFwf1J) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
