BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Synthetic Biologics Inc :
* On August 5, 2016, co and FBR Capital Markets & Co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Pursuant to agreement company may sell up to $40 million of its stock through FBR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
