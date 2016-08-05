BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 CenterPoint Energy Inc:
* Reaffirms full-year guidance of $1.12 - $1.20 per diluted share - SEC Filing
* Completed its REIT evaluation and decided not to pursue forming a REIT structure for its utility business, or any part
* Earnings from utility operations are expected to represent 75% - 80% of overall earnings in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aNsRns) Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
