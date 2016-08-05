BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Dentsply Sirona Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Qtrly revenues of $1.02 billion, up 46.4% compared to prior year
* Reiterates 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
