BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Eloro Resources Ltd
* Eloro Resources and Tartisan Resources announce execution of definitive agreements for Eloro to acquire a 100 percent interest in Tartisan's La Victoria polymetallic property, Ancash, Peru
* Eloro has agreed to issue 6 million common shares, 3 million warrants with limited transferability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.