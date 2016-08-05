BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Carnival PLC :
* Beginning Friday, people who sign up to become new host with Airbnb to get $250 credit for Fathom Cruise to Dominican Republic or Cuba
* Fathom, along with Airbnb, have partnered for a "give and get" opportunity for new Airbnb hosts in U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
