BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 LSB Industries Inc
* LSB Industries, Inc. Announces that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility ammonia plant resumes production
* Ammonia plant came back online on July 31, 2016 and is back to nameplate operating capacity of 1,150 tons per day
* Has resumed production after having experienced an unplanned outage resulting from severe weather that caused a loss of power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
