* LSB Industries, Inc. Announces that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility ammonia plant resumes production

* Ammonia plant came back online on July 31, 2016 and is back to nameplate operating capacity of 1,150 tons per day

* Has resumed production after having experienced an unplanned outage resulting from severe weather that caused a loss of power