BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 TC Pipelines Lp
* On august 5, 2016 co entered into an equity distribution agreement with wells fargo securities, llc among others - sec filing
* Partnership may sell partnership's common units having an aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
