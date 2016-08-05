BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Lundin Gold Inc :
* Lundin Gold announces agreement with Government of Ecuador on investment protection agreement
* Had commenced discussions with Government of Ecuador on terms and conditions of IPA
* IPA provides further legal and tax stability for company, in conjunction with exploitation agreement and existing laws in ecuador
* Expects to execute IPA at same time as exploitation agreement, on or before January 20, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
