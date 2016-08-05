BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Silver Bear Resources Inc
* Lenders will make available to company and prognoz secured loans in aggregate principal amount of us$55.2 million
* Anticipates secured loan funding will result in net new funding to co,prognoz of about $22 million following repayment of promissory notes
* Silver bear approves facilities agreement for final development and construction of Mangazeisky Silver Project
* Term loan facility will be used by company to repay principal and accrued interest on certain outstanding promissory notes
* Secured loan funding will accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum
* Got waivers from inflection and aterra in respect of default by co's failure to repay maturity date amounts and interest on promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
