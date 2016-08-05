BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Bunge Ltd
* Cargill to sell two European oilseed processing facilities to Bunge
* In Netherlands, transaction includes soybean and rapeseed crush and soybean oil refining facility in Port of Amsterdam
* In France, deal includes soybean and rapeseed crush facility located in Port of Brest
* Employees associated with Cargill's business (120 in Netherlands and 51 in France) will transfer to Bunge.
* Cargill will retain its two other soybean processing facilities in Western Europe
* Aggregate annual processing capacity at two locations is about two million tons
* Industrial operations will be integrated within Bunge's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)operations,global soy crush platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.