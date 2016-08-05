BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Network-1 Technologies Inc
* Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Dell, Inc.
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms of settlement, dell will license remote power patent for its full term which expires in March 2020
* Network-1 Technologies - under terms, Dell will pay license initiation fee of $6 million for past sales of power over ethernet products, ongoing royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
