Aug 5 Stonegate Agricom Ltd

* Sprott Resource Corp has sold 71 million common shares of Stonegate at a price of $0.0175 per common share

* Zaff 2 LP announced that it has acquired ownership of and control over 71 million common shares of Stonegate

* Following sale, SRC has ceased to own, directly or indirectly, or have control or direction over, any common shares of Stonegate

* After giving effect to this acquisition, Zaff entities own 36.6% of issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate