Aug 5 Accentro Real Estate AG :

* Sold property portfolio in Berlin with 419 residential units

* Instead of previously planned fy after-tax profit of 10 million euros ($11.05 million), now sees after-tax profit of almost the double of it

* Sells real estate portfolio with high profit, raises forecast and plans first dividend

* Sale with sales volume of 51 million euros will contribute to a significant increase in earnings in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)