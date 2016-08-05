BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 Canopy Growth Corp :
* Canopy growth secures $5.5 million in loan facilities
* Two loan facilities will be used to refinance building construction and for expenditures related to purchase of capital equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
