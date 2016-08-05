Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Link Bilgisayar :
* Q2 revenue of 1.2 million lira ($397,548.45) versus 919,281 lira year ago
* Q2 net loss of 345,106 lira versus loss of 458,920 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0185 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)