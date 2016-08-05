Aug 5 Royal Mail Plc :

* Spanish competition authority, Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) investigation

* Notes that Spanish competition authority has today opened formal proceedings against GLS Spain, and other companies, for an alleged breach of Spanish Competition Act

* "We have completed a compliance review of GLS Group and we are not aware of any other matter which could be subject of any other investigation by a relevant competition law authority"

* Fully cooperating with CNMC in order to clarify facts under investigation

* "Continue to keep our processes under review to ensure we maintain appropriate oversight"

* "Does not expect any fine to be material"