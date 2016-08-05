UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 5 Royal Mail Plc :
* Spanish competition authority, Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) investigation
* Notes that Spanish competition authority has today opened formal proceedings against GLS Spain, and other companies, for an alleged breach of Spanish Competition Act
* "We have completed a compliance review of GLS Group and we are not aware of any other matter which could be subject of any other investigation by a relevant competition law authority"
* Fully cooperating with CNMC in order to clarify facts under investigation
* "Continue to keep our processes under review to ensure we maintain appropriate oversight"
* "Does not expect any fine to be material" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders