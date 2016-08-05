Aug 5 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd

* Sovereign's joint venture with a customer

* Sovereign entered into JV arrangement with JV partner on confidential terms, which is customary for transactions of this nature

* Confirms that JV partner is Cold Storage Group (pty) Limited ("CSG"), a privately held entity that has been a long-standing customer of sovereign

* At co's AGM a shareholder raised questions regarding sovereign's interest in entity, Sov Factory Shop, and ownership structure of JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: