PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 5 S&P On Democratic Republic Of Congo:
* Democratic Republic of Congo 'B-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* Negative outlook reflects view that political and social tensions could rise in the run-up to the elections
* Political uncertainties over elections due in nov 2016 may lead to unrest that could destabilize institutions Source text (bit.ly/2aArjQX)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.