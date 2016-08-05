PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 5 S&P:
* S&P revises Sharjah (Emirate of) sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable
* Emirate of Sharjah outlook revised to negative on economic and fiscal risks
* Number of strains are emerging in Sharjah, which could result in our lowering the sovereign credit ratings over the next two years
* Negative outlook speaks to risk that external demand and economic activity in Sharjah weaken further, putting downward pressure on the ratings Source text: bit.ly/2aYFSwm
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.