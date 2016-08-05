Aug 5 S&P:

* S&P revises Sharjah (Emirate of) sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable

* Emirate of Sharjah outlook revised to negative on economic and fiscal risks

* Number of strains are emerging in Sharjah, which could result in our lowering the sovereign credit ratings over the next two years

* Negative outlook speaks to risk that external demand and economic activity in Sharjah weaken further, putting downward pressure on the ratings Source text: bit.ly/2aYFSwm