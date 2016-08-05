Aug 5 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :

* Says its unit Leisure Parks SA has formalized agreement with Torrevieja town council to extend leasing agreement of Aquopolis de Torrevieja park for 15 years

* Says new leasing price is 248,621 euros ($275,521) per year

