UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SAU :
* Says its unit Leisure Parks SA has formalized agreement with Torrevieja town council to extend leasing agreement of Aquopolis de Torrevieja park for 15 years
* Says new leasing price is 248,621 euros ($275,521) per year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources