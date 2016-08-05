BRIEF-DuSolo 2016 annual financial statement filing delayed
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
Aug 5 Nikkei:
* Japan Display has asked for cash assistance from public-private fund that is its top shareholder amid sluggish shipments of LCD panels for iPhone - Nikkei
* Japan Display hopes to receive tens of billions of yen from the Innovation Network Corp. of Japan - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2anW6Pm)
